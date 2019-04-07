Responding to White Pine Police Chief Chad Cotter’s second appeal, Town Council members did away with school traffic control Ordinance 6-108 in its entirety Tuesday night.
Jefferson City Mayor Mitch Cain has proclaimed that Saturday, April 13, is a day to “Team Up to Clean Up” in town.
Jefferson City Council will hold a special meeting next week to consider two last-minute offers on the old city library building.
Staffers at Highland Research and Education Center continue their grassroots organizational work and plans to break ground for a new building support as the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation into last Friday’s fire.
Jefferson County’s unemployment rate jumped 1.2 percentage points in January, to 4.4 percent, according to figures released in mid-March by the Tennessee Department of Labor.
State legislators won’t consider during the current session a set of bills aimed at giving local communities more power over their broadband destiny.
ROCK HILL, S.C. - Coming off a stellar weekend in the Montreat College Invitational, Carson-Newman Track & Field received three of the four Athlete of the Week honors from the South Atlantic Conference.
Carson-Newman pounded out a combined 23 hits and scored 23 runs en route to a sweep of Tusculum in a Tuesday afternoon twinbill at the Kazee-Hollifield Softball Complex.
JEFFERSON CITY – Carson-Newman head men’s basketball coach Chuck Benson has announced the hiring of former Clemson Tiger Terrence Oglesby as Carson-Newman’s newest assistant coach.
LENOIR CITY – Three Eagles landed in the top-10 of the field as the No. 15 Carson-Newman men’s golf team finished second finish at the Tennessee River Rumble on Tuesday.
KNOXVILLE - In their first match after a practice-intensive spring break, the Jefferson County tennis team swept Fulton Tuesday afternoon – the boys winning 9-0 and the girls 8-1 in matches played at Tyson Park. With the win, both teams are now 3-1.
After strong team performances in the sprints and hurdle events in their two previous meets, the Jefferson County track team found most of its success in the discus, shot put, and jumping events at the Hardin Valley Invitational last weekend.
Morristown West got a two-out double from Kyle Lewis for a walk-off 4-3 win over Jefferson County Monday, setting the stage for a two-game sweep of the IMAC Conference series.
JEFFERSON CITY - Bearden built a 4-0 lead with a first-half offensive blitz and went on to a 6-1 District 2-AAA win over Jefferson County Tuesday night at the Carson-Newman soccer complex.
A one-out double by Erica Lewanski in the fifth inning drove home the winning run, allowing Jefferson County to hold off Cocke County Tuesday afternoon, 4-3.
JEFFERSON CITY - Carson-Newman blanked Mars Hill Wednesday, but lost a 5-2 decision to Catawba Saturday in tough match on the road.
Emma Kate Messer, age 84, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Polly Seals Ailey, age 81, of Jefferson City, TN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Flora Belle Wilson Pittman, 86, of Strawberry Plains, passed away quietly in the early morning hours of Friday, March 29, 2019 at Life Care Ce…
Linda Sue Kuhn, of Newport, TN passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019.
Mr. Donald Roderick, age 64, of Cosby, passed away Saturday evening, March 30, 2019 at U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville surrounded by his family.
Floyd Hugh Nichols, age 96, of Strawberry Plains, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019.
Hettie Maxine “Mac” Greenlee, age 77, of Jefferson City, formerly of New Market, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. She was a member of Na…
Lester Wayne “Shane” Huffaker, age 80, of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. He was a member of New Market Baptist Church.
Mary Ann Pedigo Brown, age 80, of Strawberry Plains, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019, in the comfort of family and friends.
Donna Garrett Breeden, age 54, of Knoxville, TN passed away unexpectedly on March 29, 2019.
