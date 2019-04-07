Featured Stories

News

White Pine resolves school zone conflict

  • 0

Responding to White Pine Police Chief Chad Cotter’s second appeal, Town Council members did away with school traffic control Ordinance 6-108 in its entirety Tuesday night.

Highlander moving ahead after fire

  • 0

Staffers at Highland Research and Education Center continue their grassroots organizational work and plans to break ground for a new building support as the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation into last Friday’s fire.

County’s January unemployment 4.4%

  • 0

Jefferson County’s unemployment rate jumped 1.2 percentage points in January, to 4.4 percent, according to figures released in mid-March by the Tennessee Department of Labor.

Sports

C-N track standouts earn ‘Athlete of the Week’

  • 0

ROCK HILL, S.C. - Coming off a stellar weekend in the Montreat College Invitational, Carson-Newman Track & Field received three of the four Athlete of the Week honors from the South Atlantic Conference.

Lady Eagles win pair over Tusculum

  • 0

Carson-Newman pounded out a combined 23 hits and scored 23 runs en route to a sweep of Tusculum in a Tuesday afternoon twinbill at the Kazee-Hollifield Softball Complex.

C-N golf second at River Rumble

  • 0

LENOIR CITY – Three Eagles landed in the top-10 of the field as the No. 15 Carson-Newman men’s golf team finished second finish at the Tennessee River Rumble on Tuesday.

Patriot tennis teams sweep Fulton

  • 0

KNOXVILLE - In their first match after a practice-intensive spring break, the Jefferson County tennis team swept Fulton Tuesday afternoon – the boys winning 9-0 and the girls 8-1 in matches played at Tyson Park. With the win, both teams are now 3-1.

Moore and Schroeder first at Hardin Valley Invitational

  • 0

After strong team performances in the sprints and hurdle events in their two previous meets, the Jefferson County track team found most of its success in the discus, shot put, and jumping events at the Hardin Valley Invitational last weekend.

First-half blitz carries Bearden past JCHS, 6-1
featured

First-half blitz carries Bearden past JCHS, 6-1

  • 0

JEFFERSON CITY - Bearden built a 4-0 lead with a first-half offensive blitz and went on to a 6-1 District 2-AAA win over Jefferson County Tuesday night at the Carson-Newman soccer complex.

Obituaries

Emma Kate Messer

Emma Kate Messer

  • Updated

Emma Kate Messer, age 84, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

Polly Seals Ailey

Polly Seals Ailey, age 81, of Jefferson City, TN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

Flora Belle Wilson Pittman

Flora Belle Wilson Pittman, 86, of Strawberry Plains, passed away quietly in the early morning hours of Friday, March 29, 2019 at Life Care Ce…

Linda Sue Kuhn

Linda Sue Kuhn, of Newport, TN passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Donald Roderick

Mr. Donald Roderick, age 64, of Cosby, passed away Saturday evening, March 30, 2019 at U.T. Medical Center in Knoxville surrounded by his family.

Floyd Hugh Nichols

Floyd Hugh Nichols, age 96, of Strawberry Plains, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019.

Hettie Maxine 'Mac' Greenlee

Hettie Maxine “Mac” Greenlee, age 77, of Jefferson City, formerly of New Market, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. She was a member of Na…

Lester Wayne 'Shane' Huffaker

Lester Wayne 'Shane' Huffaker

Lester Wayne “Shane” Huffaker, age 80, of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019. He was a member of New Market Baptist Church.

Mary Ann Pedigo Brown

Mary Ann Pedigo Brown, age 80, of Strawberry Plains, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019, in the comfort of family and friends.

Donna Garrett Breeden

Donna Garrett Breeden, age 54, of Knoxville, TN passed away unexpectedly on March 29, 2019.