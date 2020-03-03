JEFFERSON CITY - Carson-Newman’s women turned 21 turnovers into 27 points and limited Newberry to 31 percent shooting in a 77-46 win Saturday to conclude the SAC regular season.
On Senior Day, Kayla Marosites posted her 23rd double-double of the year with 22 points and 11 rebounds, making all 12 of her foul shots. The senior moved into ninth on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,343 points, passing former teammate Mika Wester. She moved into third on the rebounding list with 1,052.
“People aren’t going to realize what she brought to the table until we play next year,” C-N Coach Mike Mincey said. “Ever since she stepped foot [on campus], our tide has turned into being one of the better programs in our region. Some of the stuff she has been able to do on the floor and in the classroom will likely not be done again. Pound for pound I really think she is the best rebounder in the country.”
Four players finished in double figures for the home side. Qua Hines stuffed the stat sheet with 11 points, six steals and five assists. Addison Byrd finished with 13 and Braelyn Wykle had 10.
The Lady Eagles shot 42 percent from the floor, sinking eight three-pointers, and going 19-for-22 from the free-throw line. C-N got 33 points from the bench and had 37 points in the paint.
Newberry scored five of the first seven points of the game before C-N responded with a 7-0 run to take a 9-5 lead with 5:56 to go in the first quarter.
After the Wolves regained the lead at 12-11, C-N scored 15 of the final 20 points of the period to take a 26-17 lead.
Newberry went 1-for-13 from the field in the second quarter, allowing C-N to score 14 of the 16 points in the frame to go ahead 40-19 at halftime.
The Lady Eagles held a 58-33 advantage heading into the final period, and scored 10 of the final 15 points to close out the win.
Ericka Wiseley scored 16 points to lead Newberry.
With the win, Carson-Newman (21-7, 17-5) finished second in the league standings for a third straight year. The Lady Eagles now turn their focus to the SAC Women’s Basketball Championships, hosting seventh-seeded Lenoir-Rhyne Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Holt Fieldhouse.
C-N 83, UVa-Wise 70
Kayla Marosites reset her own double-double record with her 22nd of the season helping Carson-Newman to an 83-70 win over UVa-Wise Wednesday night.
Marosites tallied her fourth career 20-rebound effort finishing the game with 12 points, 21 rebounds, four steals, two blocks and two steals. The Elizabethton native broke her own record of 21 double-doubles set last year.
“Rebounding is my thing,” Marosites said. “It’s one of my favorite things about basketball. I knew my shots weren’t falling so I was able to clean the glass.”
Braelyn Wykle led four double-digit scorers for the Lady Eagles with 20 points, adding seven assists and three steals.
Harli Smith scored in double figures for a third game in a row, finishing with 13, and Addison Byrd chipped in 14 points off of the bench.
UVa-Wise (12-15, 8-13) turned the ball over 25 times in the game leading to 27 points for C-N. The Lady Eagles shot 37 percent from the field and uncharacteristically went 5-for-26 from three, a season low.
After C-N opened up a double-digit lead at 28-17 two minutes into the second stanza, Wise rebounded with seven unanswered to trim the margin to 28-24 with 6:19 left in the half. The Lady Eagles found their shooting stroke, however, scoring 14 unanswered to extend the lead to 42-24 on a triple from Wykle. The Lady Eagles went to halftime with a 47-33 lead.
Wise cut the lead to 62-52 heading to the fourth quarter, and trimmed the margin to eight before C-N responded by scoring 14 of the next 21 points to get the lead back to 15.
Three players scored in double figures for the Cavaliers with Caitlyn Ross leading the way with 24 points, six rebounds and four steals.
