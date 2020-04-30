The Standard Banner’s “2020 Salute to The Graduates,” scheduled to run in the May 21 issue, will feature stories about students who have survived and thrived through perhaps the oddest senior year ever.
There will be accolades, superlatives, athletic honors and features on those who will be shaped by what they are learning about pandemics and perseverance. “Given the realities of Coronavirus/COVID-19 and the ingenuity of the School Board and JCHS leaders to give these seniors a commencement exercise, this publication will be a wonderful keepsake for the rest of their lives,” reflected Dale Gentry, publisher of The Standard Banner.
