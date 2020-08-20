Covid-19 appeared in the staff of a third local long term care facility last week — and there are 79 cases among school age children in the county, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Health.
After three days of reduced case growth locally, 15 new cases were reported yesterday, but active cases have dropped below 200.
