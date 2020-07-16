TVA presents funds to Douglas Cherokee in partnership with AEC. From left: Kay Hale, Douglas Cherokee Economic Authority Representative, Mitch Cain, Scott Tipton, Tracy Jett and Greg Williams with AEC and Chris Quillen, TVA. – SUBMITTED
Appalachian Electric Cooperative (AEC) announces that it has partnered with the Tennessee Valley Authority to award $30,000 to Douglas Cherokee Economic Authority to help the local service area during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
“We’re pleased to continue our efforts to help our members during this difficult time,” said Greg Williams, General Manager of AEC. “Douglas Cherokee will be using this donation to provide energy vouchers, up to $100, for Co-op members who have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
