With nowhere to go and no way to drain, the unwanted lake at Ashley Oaks in Strawberry Plains awaits time and warm summer temperatures to evaporate. Road closure signs block access to Casey Drive, which used to lead drivers to Highway 11E, near the middle of the photo. – MARK BROWN | THE STANDARD BANNER
Residents of Ashley Oaks subdivision in Strawberry Plains are making another plea for help with a flooding situation that won’t go away.
Last year, the Southern Baptist Association’s Nolachucky Division Disaster Relief team, the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency (JCEMA), the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), and Jefferson County worked together to pump 15 million gallons of floodwater out of the neighborhood, yet the problem persists, residents told County Commission during last week’s meeting.
