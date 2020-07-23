Appalachia Cares Americorps volunteers Kimberly Collins, of Sevierville, along with New Market sisters Tori Rogers and Marti Rogers, got practice stuffing AO backpacks last week. Ministry Center Coordinator Karrie Foust (right) says that as many 600 schoolchildren – from Jefferson, Cocke and Grainger counties – will receive supplies to begin school in the coming weeks. Much needed donations will be received through tomorrow. – MARK BROWN | THE STANDARD BANNER
Appalachian Outreach needs help in meeting the needs of school children from Jefferson, Cocke and Grainger counties. The ministry’s leaders and volunteers are playing catch up with collecting back-to-school needs and plans for a drive-through distribution session on August 1.
Waiting for three school systems to complete planning in light of COVID-19 precautions and concerns created delays, and the deadline looms tomorrow so filling the backpacks can happen.
