Crewmen began work Monday to prepare for the deconstruction of the long decrepit railway overpass leading east out of Jefferson City on Old Andrew Johnson Highway, near Glenmore Mansion. Expectations are that, once underway, demolition will take two months. – MARK BROWN | THE STANDARD BANNER
Were it a song, it could possibly be a number one hit in on the northeastern edge of the county, as the completion of the Old A.J. Highway overpass will lessen commutes for untold hundreds of daily motorists to, from and through Jefferson City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.