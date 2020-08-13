After more than a year of moving paper on the administrative side of the new Jefferson City Industrial Complex, the municipality’s Industrial Development Board Chair Don Miller said he is pleased his members will soon see “some dirt being moved.”
That is expected to begin on September 17, according to McGill Associates Operations Manager Jamie Carden, who was on hand last Thursday to walk IDB members through a bid process that opened July 9. The bid was awarded to Summers Taylor, an Elizabethton firm, which delivered the winning low offer of $508,782.50 – more than $160,000 below the next lowest acceptable bid.
