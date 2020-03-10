Knox County media were reporting late yesterday that a body found in Ft. Loudon Lake yesterday is that of missing Dandridge resident Tiffany Trull.
Trull, 48, had been missing since February 28, when University of Tennessee Police found her car at Cherokee Farms near Ft. Loudon Lake. Investigators reported that evidence at the scene gave them reason to believe she had entered the water.
