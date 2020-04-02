Sunday morning’s thunderstorm brought down a big oak onto three cars parked at the home of Linda Swann. The storm also took out power to 12,500 homes and businesses. – Steve Marion | The Standard Banner
A brief but ferocious spring storm early Sunday morning took out power to about 12,500 homes and businesses in the Appalachian Electric Cooperative service area.
Rolling in just before dawn at about 6:15, the thunderstorm brought estimated 70 miles-per-hour winds and was worst in the Dandridge and White Pine areas. It was over in less than a half hour, but left large trees and 13 power poles broken.
