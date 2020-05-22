Jeremy Byrd is Jefferson County High School’s new head girls basketball coach.
Byrd, who most recently led the Cocke County High girls program, was introduced during a Friday afternoon press conference in the JCHS auditorium.
Updated: May 22, 2020 @ 10:06 pm
