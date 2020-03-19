Carson Newman University sophomore and Young Life volunteer Josh Rouse tosses a Frisbee toward the hole, and at Morristown Young Life Director Tucker Bean. With others, the pair was getting in a final round of disc golf Friday before Rouse headed home to Maryville to wait out pandemic distancing protocols. – MARK BROWN | THE STANDARD BANNER
Like many organizations, churches and businesses, Carson-Newman University’s policies have been in flux to some degree since its’ coronavirus/COVID-19 monitoring began. Another major transition happened between Friday and yesterday when, via email, President Charles Fowler announced, “There will not be any face-to-face instruction for any course.”
At present, leaders and respective committees are reviewing if and how graduation exercises might take place. A “decision regarding spring commencement is forthcoming,” so noted a bullet point on the school’s “Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information” page.
