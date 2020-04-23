Understanding that many families are facing increased financial hardships during the coronavirus pandemic, Carson-Newman University will defer the bulk of admission deposits for incoming freshmen and transfer students until the fall.
Instead of paying a $200 deposit, admitted students may pay $50 by June 1 and still reserve their place at Carson-Newman for 2020-21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.