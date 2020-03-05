Jefferson County High School CTE students recently attended the Skills USA Tennessee regional competition in Kingsport. A large group finished in the top three of their skill category, qualifying them for state competition in Chattanooga in April. State representatives are pictured with their instructors. In the front row, from left, are CTE Instructor Scott Noe, Katelyn Loveday, Cami Palmeno, Bryn Price, Abagael Hicks and CTE Instructor Officer Jim Potts. In back, from left, are CTE Director Dr. Rebecca Campbell, CTE Instructor Carl Crigger, Chad Haver, Savannah Sinard, Jack Pryor, Alex Hall, Jersey Raines and Logan Clevenger. Not pictured are Cara Tallon and Jackson Reish. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
Students in SkillsUSA at Jefferson County High have successfully completed regional competitions and are headed for the state competitions in April at the Chattanooga Convention Center.
SkillsUSA is a United States career and technical student organization serving more than 395,000 high school, college and middle school students. Students learn “employable skills,” including teamwork, leadership, oral communication and problem solving.
