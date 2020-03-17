Elaina Sathar went to Cinderella’s Closet with her mom to pick out a dress for the Maury Middle School eighth grade dance. After finding a dress she liked, she got some assistance from volunteer Madison Turley (left) picking out jewelry. – KIMARY CLELLAND | THE STANDARD BANNER
Rona Farley, Director of Cinderella’s Closet at Oakland United Methodist Church, tries to serve more girls every year than she did the last.
The outreach program, which provides free prom dresses for girls in Jefferson and surrounding counties who are unable to purchase one, was able to put smiles on the faces of 732 girls and their families last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.