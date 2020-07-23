Local author William (Bill) Clark will promote and sign the recently released book Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Magic of Cats at Jefferson City Public Library on Thursday (today), July 23 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
The book will be available to purchase for $13, with $5 going to CARE. Royalties will be donated to the U.S. Humane Society.
