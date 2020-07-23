Jefferson City, TN (37760)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 85F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.