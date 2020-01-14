Jefferson City Public Library received $6,856 in 2020 Technology Grant funds on Friday. Pictured at the check presentation are, from left: 17th District State Representative Andrew Farmer; Friends of the Library president Nancy Crapiz; City Manager John Johnson; County Mayor Mark Potts; Jefferson City Public Library Director David Phillips; 11th District State Representative Jeremy Faison; Friends of the Library member Jack Kramer; and Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
Jefferson City Public Library received a $6,856 grant from the Institute for Museum and Library Science Friday, presented by Secretary of State Tre Hargett. The award, to be used for updating computers and software, is the biggest grant awarded to date by the organization.
“We have a number of outdated computers that are still running Windows 7,” said Jefferson City Library (JCPL) Director David Phillips. “I plan to purchase 14 new desktops and seven new laptops, which will all have Windows 10. We also need new security and print software.”
