County Commission’s budget committee is recommending a plan to provide a County Clerk satellite office inside Jefferson City’s Walmart.
Approved last Tuesday evening by the committee, the proposal heads to the full commission for a vote March 24.
Updated: March 18, 2020 @ 4:36 am
