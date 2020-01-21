The Jefferson County Industrial Development Board (IDB) held the first meeting of the New Year last Friday and passed three resolutions.
The first was a resolution to participate in economic development training, beginning with an 8:30 a.m. session February 7 at the Jefferson County Health Department. Leanne Sutton, of Appalachian Electric Cooperative, will lead it.
