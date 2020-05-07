Jefferson City Public Library Director David Phillips stands at the lobby entrance with a sign showing the procedures and guidelines for patrons after the library re-opened. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNE
With the restarting of the economy and lifting of stay-at-home orders by Governor Bill Lee, local businesses and other entities are opening up again.
The four Jefferson County Libraries are open with limited access and hours that may be different than those prior to Covid-19. The information below is current for the four libraries as of May 5, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.