Jefferson County’s unemployment rate remained in double digits, but it improved by nearly five full points to 12.5 percent in May – boosted by the return of more than 1,300 people to their jobs.
State Department of Labor statistics showed that the number of Jefferson Countians employed increased from 20,729 in April – when the state felt the full effect of the Covid-19 virus – to 22,065 in May, an increase of 1,336. The result was a drop in the jobless rate from a record-setting high of 17.2 percent in April to 12.5 percent in May.
