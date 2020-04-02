County Mayor Mark Potts signed documents last Thursday declaring a local state of emergency in order to position local entities to receive aid if it becomes available.
Meanwhile, Jefferson County offices are closed to public access beginning today. County employees are still on the job and available, however, by phone, fax, or internet. A dropbox set up at the back entrance to the courthouse will be monitored by a security officer for document delivery.
