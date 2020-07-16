Adam Hopkins and daughter Ella, who operate “Chicken or the Egg,” sold out of eggs only an hour into a recent Dandridge Farmers Market. They also raise meat chickens to sell at the market. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
The Dandridge Farmers Market is recording its best year of sales ever, with income topping last year’s totals before the end of June.
“I think people really want to buy local, especially with all that’s going on right now,” said Pete Martin, whose produce from Martin’s Farm sells out every Saturday morning. “They want to know where their food is coming from.”
