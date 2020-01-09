Dandridge Council will be busy endorsing grant checks in 2020.
During Tuesday’s workshop session, Council members received information about a $370,984 Community Development Block Grant that will help replace aging sewer lines downtown, as well as a $178,181 federal Aid to Firefighters grant that will provide self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) units, and a $35,000 Jefferson Healthcare Foundation Fund award that will help the fire department buy a new emergency response command vehicle.
