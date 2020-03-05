A generous donation from locally-owned Babcock Home Furniture & More to the Jefferson City Senior Center (JCSC) was a welcome sight for new director Rita Dearing, who is ramping up the center’s activities. Babcock owner Donna Cooper (left) joins Dearing on the new sofa the business provided, in addition to a coffee table and area rug. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
New Jefferson City Senior Center Director Rita Dearing is in her first weeks on the job and ready to help fellow seniors have a variety of experiences at “their” center – from learning about community resources to planning movie days.
“All my work background comes together for this job,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.