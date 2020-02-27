Jefferson County’s Democratic Party has scheduled its countywide presidential convention at the end of next week, Saturday, March 7. Those gathered at Carson-Newman University’s Ted Russell Hall will select representatives who will attend the March 21 district convention in Knoxville.
Those selected at the local level could potentially represent Tennessee at the Democratic National Convention, to be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, July 13 through 16. Some 50,000 delegates and other attendees are expected to converge on the city’s Wisconsin Center.
