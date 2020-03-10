Tennessee Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn joins in a round table lesson with Piedmont Elementary School kindergartener, Xavier Plourde, Kaylee Pizzagalli, Barrett Baldwin, Sydney Pizzagalli, and Raelynn Lazarus. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
Tennessee Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn met with the teachers and students at Piedmont Elementary School last week during a special visit to the school.
She was able to join the school in a birthday celebration for Dr. Suess, the famed writer of children’s books. Most of the kids and teachers of PES were dressed as Dr. Suess characters. Even Schwinn came prepared with a Cat in the Hat hat.
