Shelby Stiltner, a Jefferson Middle School cafeteria worker, collects an armful of meals as Jefferson Elementary Cafeteria Manager Cynthia Hilyer talks with a parent who just collected her family’s Tuesday ration. The program, especially sanctioned by the federal government, is a stand-in-the-gap measure for families with kids under 18. It is offered at a half-dozen county schools. For times and locations, see Page 9A. – MARK BROWN | THE STANDARD BANNER
Hunger flattened the socioeconomic curve Tuesday. Parents with children in tow drove through six Jefferson County schools on the first day of a nutrition program designed to help feed children.
Automobiles at Jefferson Middle School ranged from some more than 20-years-old to new 2020 models that would carry an MSRP of more than $70,000. Each passed security officer Ben Belew, who assessed the situation in between directing traffic, which he said began lining up at 9 a.m., a full hour before distribution began.
