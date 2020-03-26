Last Friday, Governor Bill Lee issued an executive order allowing local officials to meet electronically rather than in-person through May 18 as efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus continue.
The governor’s order, which was backed by the Tennessee Coalition for Open Government, followed unsuccessful attempts by state legislators to reach an agreement on the issue before temporarily reccessing.
