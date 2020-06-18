A memorial remains in place at the corner of Russell Avenue and Main Street, near the scene of the vehicular homicide that took the lives of Sierra Cahoon, her unborn child and toddler Nolan last year. - DALE GENTRY | THE STANDARD BANNER
A preliminary hearing has yet to be held for a 34-year-old Jefferson City man, despite the one-year anniversary this week of the deadly incident in which he allegedly struck three pedestrians with his car in the old downtown area.
William David Phillips, formerly of 2620 North Highway 92, is accused of killing a 30-year-old woman, her unborn child, and her two-year-old son last June 17. He is also charged with attempted first degree murder for injuring a 61-year-old pedestrian seconds before the murders.
