High winds that followed a downpour early Monday morning caused problems for the electric grid, leaving 5,600 homes and businesses without power.
“We weathered the first part of the storm very well, but when the winds came it was a different story,” said Mitch Cain, director of member services for Appalachian Electric Cooperative. “The worst-hit area seemed to be just north of Douglas Lake.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.