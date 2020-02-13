Lew Bolton, the keynote speaker for the Mildred Haun Conference at WSCC, is known for acting out “Jack Tales,” a play off the beanstalk story hero. Bolton put to good use several impromptu volunteers who signed up for the performance on the day of the conference. – KIMARY CLELLAND | THE STANDARD BANNER
Keynote speaker and Appalachian storyteller Lewis (Lew) Bolton captivated his audience with a performance of “Jack Tales” at the 11th annual Mildred Haun Conference, held at Walters State Community College Friday.
“You all know about the classic story of Jack who climbed the beanstalk,” he said with a smile and twinkle in his eye. “These stories came across the pond from England to Appalachia. They are now a mix of the old and the new.”
