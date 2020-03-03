Bert flies high in ‘Mary Poppins’

Michael Blomenberg as Bert in Mary Poppins takes flight during rehearsal of a musical number “A Step in Time.” “Bert does a lot of unique things in the song ... adding the flying makes it just that much more special,” said Blomenberg. The musical Mary Poppins will take flight on Thursday, March 5 with performances through Sunday, March 8 at the James D. Swann Performing Arts Center.  – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER

Tickets are still available for the 2020 Jefferson County High School Senior Play, Mary Poppins, but you better hurry – a couple of nights are already sold out.

Opening night is Thursday (7 p.m., James D. Swann Performing Arts Center).

