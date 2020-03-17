Isabel Adams, a fourth-grader from Dandridge Elementary School, uses a bicycle wheel to demonstrate the conservation of angular momentum. The coaster on which she sat would spin in the opposite direction of the spinning wheel she held as she turned it either to the left or right. – MARK BROWN | THE STANDARD BANNER
Oak Ridge’s American Museum of Science and Energy Outreach Educator Kris Light brought a force and motion workshop to Jefferson County High School for the recent Super Science Saturday.
Presented by the JCHS chapter of the Science National Honor Society, the spring semester installment of the semi-annual offering focused on matters of space and astronomy. County fourth-graders learned about making balloon rockets, bouncy ball rockets, the study of constellations and helped construct a mini solar system. Honor society members also led students in making what they call “moon dust” by separating iron oxide from soil.
