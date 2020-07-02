In accordance with a return to more stringent guidelines issued Monday by Governor Bill Lee, Jefferson City’s outdoor swimming pools will remain closed throughout the summer.
Lee made his announcement against Monday’s backdrop of 14,743 active cases of Coronavirus, which include some 600 deaths and almost 2,600 hospital admissions since the spread began. Reports indicate Tennessee is racking up an average of 43 cases daily, a figure unparalleled in the last two months.
