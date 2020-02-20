This year’s Jefferson County High School senior class will premiere “Mary Poppins” on Thursday, March 5, with performances running through the weekend. Chimney sweeps were busy rehearsing Tuesday at JCHS. During “Step in Time” dance rehearsal Brett Ballen said, “I love nothing more than breaking brooms” as he jumps over the handle. Above, Grady Hicks (left), Kristin Mutters, and Olivia Seals practice their parts in the “Step in Time” dance. – STEVEN LLOYD | THE STANDARD BANNER
Tickets are now on sale for the 2020 Jefferson County High School Senior Play, Mary Poppins.
Opening night is Thursday, March 5, at 7 p.m. Night performances are also scheduled for Friday, March 6, and Saturday, March 7 (also 7 p.m.). Matinees will be Saturday, March 7, at 1 p.m., and Sunday, March 8, at 2 p.m.
