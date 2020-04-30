As healthcare organizations continually monitor the impact of COVID-19 on East Tennessee, Jefferson Memorial Hospital is working to have a phased, responsible restart of procedures and services that have been temporarily closed over the past several weeks. The temporary closure affected non-essential procedures, diagnostics, and outpatient services.
Factors that support reopening these services include: effectively flattening the curve through social distancing, improved COVID-19 testing, aggressive Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) stewardship by healthcare organizations, and a relatively low rate of COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths in the area. Reopening non-essential services will allow hospitals to provide care for those needing diagnostic and surgical procedures while continuing safe care for all patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.