The 6,000th patient was provided healthcare services at Joining Hands Health on Friday, July 10th by (back row) Dr. Dewayne Darby, MD and Dr. Michael Molloy, DDS. In the front row are support staff members (from left) Gaile Avent, Director; Shari Fladd, RN; Shari Nash, Dental Serilization Team Lead; DeAnn Hillard, Registered Dental Assistant; and Emily Terrell, Healthcare Assistant. – SUBMITTED
When registered nurse Kathy Marshall chaired a team of volunteers to open a free and charitable healthcare clinic back in 2005, she had no idea how many people would use the facility over the next 15 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.