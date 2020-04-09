Morristown – Child abuse and neglect is likely on the rise in the face of this pandemic, as families are put under more financial and emotional stress. Children are no longer in the public eye – they are not at schools or daycare, or in other locations where caring individuals would be able to spot signs of abuse. One group of volunteers in Hamblen, Jefferson and Sevier counties is working hard to ensure that abuse and neglect do not go unnoticed.
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) are community members who volunteer with Lakeway CASA. They work with children in the child welfare system who have already experienced abuse or neglect. They meet with children in person at least monthly, and provide information to judges that helps them make the most well-informed decisions about each child.
