Libraries offer limited services via curbside

Staying home for some can mean no access to a computer or an internet connection. Four county libraries have filled that need until the threat of the Covid-19 this month.
Jefferson City Public Library was the only library in the county still open to the public on a regular schedule – until Tuesday. Now it’s closed too, and its group programs are on hold until the first week of May.
