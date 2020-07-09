Local constables host visit from state officers

Jefferson County constables pose for a photo with Tennessee Constables Association CEO Robert Carroll (center, front) during his visit June 8. In front, from left, are Eric Large (District 3), Carroll, and Billy John Cureton (District 9). In the second row, from left, are Lathe Daniels (District 1), David Kelley (District 10), and Brad Gass (District 4). In the third row, from left, are Jacob Thompson (District 5), Vince Gable (District 8) and Mackey Wilson (District 6); In the back row, from left, are Don Armour (District 1) and Nathan Thurman (District 2). Not pictured is Frank Solomon (District 7) who could not attend due to a city council meeting. – SUBMITTED
The Chief Executive Officer and two board directors from the Tennessee Constable Association visited the local association on Monday, June 8.
A meal catered by The Hoagie Shop was followed by a meeting to discuss some of the current and recent legislation supporting constables, and some projects the state association is working on. The local association passed along ideas that guests were intrigued by, and gave some updates of some things county constables have accomplished in the past few years.
