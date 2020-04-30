Second Harvest’s Rhea Kenney carries gallons of milk to a recipient’s car Tuesday morning while some 20 Reinhart Foodservice employee-volunteers also work the line. More than a third of 1,000 boxes, each containing three days’ worth of staples, were claimed within 70 minutes of the event’s early start. – MARK BROWN | THE STANDARD BANNER
Second Harvest Food Bank’s fight against hunger came to Jefferson County Tuesday.
Using trucks and people power supplied by Reinhart Foodservice employees, the distribution took place in the makeshift ring of the parking lot at the Dandridge Shoney’s, which is closed for remodeling. Reinhart sent 20 or so volunteers and two trucks loaded with 1,000 boxes of staples, provided by Second Harvest, which Reinhart employees had packed and sealed.
