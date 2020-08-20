County officials and representatives of IBI Placemaking will host a public meeting August 31 to outline plans for development of a parks and recreation master plan to guide future development and grant applications.
The meeting from 5-6 p.m. at the historic Jefferson County Courthouse will include a presentation about the planning process and a schedule of upcoming public meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.