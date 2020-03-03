Dandridge Volunteer Firefighters received some key help from a neighbor with a garden hose before they stopped a fire Saturday at a local residence.
Homeowner Al Rozea, of 1537 Persimmon Orchard Drive, was working in his back yard — and his elderly father was inside the house — when a neighbor spotted flames on the front porch, called 911, and ran to get a garden hose, Dandridge Deputy Chief Steve Williams reported.
