White Pine Council is apparently not willing to raise property taxes in what has turned out to be a year of financial hardship.
Meeting in a budget work session Thursday night, council members agreed that a new fire truck will not be considered for inclusion in the 2020-21 budget. However, council agreed to use half of an $81,000 state grant they recently received for essential equipment for a fire truck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.