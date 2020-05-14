A New Market man died Tuesday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash on Bruner Road in Strawberry Plains, troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol reported.
John Niceley, 33, was ejected from his 1996 Ford F150 pick-up as it flipped several times after leaving the right side of the roadway, Trooper Matt Merica reported. The truck crashed into a house at 645 Bruner Road before coming to rest on its wheels.
