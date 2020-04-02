As an essential business, The Standard Banner remains open. However, beginning today, the office will be closed in order to comply with precautions associated with the coronavirus outbreak.
Customers can still call (475-2081), email (info@standardbanner.com) or drop payments or information into the drop box outside the office door. Call us if we can be of service!
