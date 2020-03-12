Nyrstar Mine Rescue Safety sent two teams to Florida in February for week-long contests in emergency response and mine rescue; with wins all around.

The primary team; Philip May, team leader Brian Millington, and Zach Noe; swept the competition finishing first in all fields, including the first aid contest and the field exercise contest. This team was the first place overall champion out of 14 teams from all around the United States.

