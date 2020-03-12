Nyrstar’s Primary First Aid Team, (left) Philip May, Brian Millington, and Zach Noe, competed against 14 US teams in Florida and came in first. Since the contest was held in Florida, the team won an item representing Seminole Indian tribes (far right). – SUBMITTED
Nyrstar’s Mine Safety Novice Team, (left) Jackie Wheat, Anthony Calk, and Curtiss LaPointe, competed in Florida and came in first. – SUBMITTED
Nyrstar Mine Rescue Safety sent two teams to Florida in February for week-long contests in emergency response and mine rescue; with wins all around.
The primary team; Philip May, team leader Brian Millington, and Zach Noe; swept the competition finishing first in all fields, including the first aid contest and the field exercise contest. This team was the first place overall champion out of 14 teams from all around the United States.
