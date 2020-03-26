Following their joint press conference Tuesday evening, Jefferson City Mayor Mitch Cain and Dandridge Mayor George Gantte were asked to pose together for a photograph. Cain smiled when Gantte stopped short and said, “Well, I guess we need to make sure we’re practicing social distancing.” – MARK BROWN | THE STANDARD BANNER
Jefferson City Mayor Mitch Cain and Dandridge Mayor George Gantte held a joint press conference Tuesday evening to present a mutual approach on issues pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic. White Pine Mayor Glenn Warren and Jefferson County Mayor Mark Potts were unable to attend, since were both involved in the Jefferson County Commission meeting.
“We are speaking in a unified voice because the issues we face, face all of us,“ said Cain. He reported the third confirmed case had been registered in the county but that number had changed to four by press time. (The Tennessee Department of Health noted yesterday that surrounding counties had a varied number of cases, including two in Cocke, none in Grainger, 15 in Knox and two in Sevier.)
